Universal+ Premieres ‘The Couple Next Door’ in LatAm

Universal+ has announced the upcoming Latin American premiere of the first season of David Allison’s (Boy Meets Girl, Marcella) suspense series The Couple Next Door.

Based on the Dutch series Nieuwe Buren, the six-episode series is a mix of psychological drama and erotic thriller. The Couple Next Door features Sam Heughan (Outlander) as Danny, a cop who is married to Becka (Jessica de Gouw) and whose mysterious past they try to keep behind closed doors. Suddenly, another seemingly stable married couple, Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Pete (Alfred Enoch), move into their idyllic neighborhood in the heart of Leeds, Yorkshire, U.K. The couple’s everyday life becomes more complex as Evie and Danny’s sexual attraction becomes evident and will force both couples to deal with the consequences of their seduction games.

The Couple Next Door is produced by Eagle Eye and Beta Film for Channel 4, Starz and Lionsgate+.