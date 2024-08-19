Impasse at Venu Sports Venture

Fubo, the New York City-based streaming sports service, won a Court injunction against Venu, the joint streaming sports venture of Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

A New York Court basically halted the launch of the Venu consortium, which will appeal the decision. Fubo stated that Venu is anticompetitive and would upend its business, and that it intends to file an antitrust lawsuit against the companies for their anticompetitive practices.

Lunched in 2015 as a football (soccer) streaming service, Fubo currently serves customers in the U.S., Canada, and Spain, focusing on live all-sports programs. Fubo chairman is Edgar Bronfman Jr.

Venu Sports was formed in February 2024 and was scheduled to launch this fall. Its CEO is Pete Distad.