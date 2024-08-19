Globo and Côte Ouest Renew Partnership

Brazil’s Globo and Côte Ouest have renewed their content distribution agreement for more than 50 English and French speaking African countries. In addition to Africa, starting in July 2024, Côte Ouest also distributes Globo’s content in France, Belgium and Switzerland. The renewal covers titles such as Land of Desire (pictured), Rebirth, The Favorite, The Clone, Terra Nostra and India – A Love Story.

To mark the extension of this 28-year-old partnership, Globo will be present with Côte Ouest at MIP Africa for the first time.

“We’re very happy with this early renewal. It shows the commitment of Globo and Côte Ouest, which is one of our longest-standing partners, to bringing the best content to African countries. These are strategic territories for us, with a demand for classic titles, which is one of Globo’s differentials. They will have a catalog of more than 2,500 hours that can be distributed to OTT platforms”, said Fábio Mauro, Content Distribution and Partnerships at Globo.

“We are so proud of this partnership that has been going on for more than a quarter century; Globo telenovelas bring so much freshness and diversity to our catalogue. They always take into account our recommendations regarding African audiences’ aspirations, and it is thanks to their expertise that the concept of Afro-Novelas arises. They bring so much mixity and diversity in the storyline that we Africans, recognize ourselves through these stories. The thematic in Globo’s telenovelas are related to climate change, environment, women’s empowerment, education, family and many others…,” said Awoua Keita, head of Acquisitions at Côte Ouest.