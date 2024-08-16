The Wiggles Partners with Moonbug’s Blippi

Children’s entertainment group The Wiggles and Moonbug Entertainment’s Blippi have partnered to produce new original music and remix favorites to celebrate Blippi’s 10th anniversary. This includes releasing three songs with special music videos featuring both The Wiggles and Blippi and showcasing some of the most popular tunes from both franchises, including: “The Blippi Wiggle,” “The Dinosaur Bus,” and Blippi’s “Excavator”/ The Wiggles’ “Big Red Car.”

Luke O’Neill, CEO of The Wiggles, commented, “We are thrilled about this musical partnership. The Wiggles and Blippi are both widely recognized and esteemed brands in children’s entertainment, boasting a long history of success. The Wiggles are delighted to join in celebrating Blippi’s 10th anniversary while embarking on our fourth decade of delighting preschoolers with music and dance.”

Katelynn Heil, general manager of Blippi at Moonbug Entertainment, added, “After a decade of igniting curiosity in children worldwide, we are incredibly honored to celebrate this significant milestone with The Wiggles, a brand that has earned the trust of families for a generation. The Wiggles’ exceptional musical prowess and enduring ability to craft songs that resonate with both children and their parents align harmoniously with Blippi’s spirited and imaginative music, which families have been singing and dancing to for over 10 years!”

“The Blippi Wiggle” and “The Dinosaur Bus” videos and songs coincide with Blippi’s 10th Anniversary celebrations and the Wiggles 100th album release.