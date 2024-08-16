Musk’s a Target for Disinformation

The governing U.K. Labor party is looking to strengthen the country’s Online Safety Act in response to incendiary comments that X owner, billionaire Elon Musk, posted to his social-media platform in the midst of U.K’s nationwide anti-immigration protests.

According to CNBC, the Labor party is considering altering the Online Safety Act, which currently requires major technology companies to prevent the spread of illegal and harmful content on their platforms. Once fully implemented, the Online Safety Act will require platforms to take action to address illegal content.

CNBC also reported that, “The Act will also require the biggest platforms to enforce their own terms of service, including where these prohibit the spreading of misinformation.”