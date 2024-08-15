Globo and Teledoce Renew Partnership

Globo and Teledoce have renewed their 40-year-old partnership and are bringing new Brazilian telenovelas to Uruguay.

Teledoce has already aired popular series such as Pantanal, Hidden Truths and Never Give Up. Now, current productions Crossed Paths and Land of Desire are also available to audiences in Uruguay.

Crossed Paths — the remake of a 1980s telenovela created by Cassiano Gabus Mendes — revolves around the lives of seven friends, who haven’t met up for 25 years. They all get invited to a reunion and from here, issues from the past return to the surface.

Land of Desire follows Aline, a young woman whose family has been wiped out by a crime. Driven by a desire for revenge, she meets Antônio La Selva, an ambitious and secretive man.

“Teledoce is one of our oldest partners, and we have established a lasting relationship of great trust. This renewal shows that they remain confident in our productions and that the Uruguayan public is interested and identifies with our stories, such as Land of Desire and Crossed Paths, which are currently on air. We are very happy and hope that this partnership will continue, with more releases for the Uruguayan public”, said Regiane Marcilio, Content Distribution & Partnerships at Globo.