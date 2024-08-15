DLT Acquires Juniper Productions

DLT Entertainment has acquired Juniper Productions, the factual content production company founded by Samir Shah, who recently stepped down to take up the role of BBC Chair.

Current productions by Juniper include Politics London and Politics South East for the BBC, both of which are flagship political programs offering in-depth analysis and coverage of regional political issues, as well as The Political Slot for Channel 4. Both shows will continue to be produced under the Juniper banner with commissions taking them into 2025.

“We are thrilled to welcome Juniper Productions into the DLT Entertainment family,” said Donald Taffner, Jr., president of DLT Entertainment. “Samir has built an exceptional company with a remarkable reputation for delivering high-quality content. We have a wonderful benchmark in which to build on this legacy and continue producing outstanding programming that reflects the strengths and values of both DLT and Juniper. We look forward to continuing production of Politics London and Politics South East next year with the same production team making for a seamless transition.”

The acquisition of Juniper Productions is effective immediately. Juniper will continue to operate from its Lant Street offices in London.