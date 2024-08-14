Netflix Launches Fund for Creative Equity in Mexico

Netflix has launched the Fund for Creative Equity in Mexico with the mission to help build new paths for diverse communities within entertainment while promoting productions made in Mexico and develop future Mexican audiovisual talents.

Together with organizations and institutions that already work towards a more diverse film and television industry, Netflix will support programs that identify, train and provide opportunities for talent that has not yet found its place in the sector.

Alejandra Serna, VP of Production for Netflix Latin America, said: “The world has fallen in love with Mexico through its characters and stories, and Mexican creators have found in film and television a way to share their visions. For more than a decade, we have collaborated closely with them and today, as we celebrate Mexican Cinema Month, I am excited to announce the launch of the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity. At Netflix, we believe in the importance of finding creators from all corners of the country and with diverse profiles to tell stories that reflect the richness and variety of Mexico.”

Initially, the Netflix fund will support the following programs: New Frontiers of Audiovisual Production in Mexico, Program with the Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica (CCC), and the second Film Project Development Lab for Indigenous and Afro-descendant Filmmakers from Latin America.