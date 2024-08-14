Berlinale Talents and Co-Pro Mart Open for Submissions

Producers from all over the world can submit new fiction feature projects now in order to find co-producers and financiers at the 21st edition of the Berlinale Co-Production Market, which will take place February 15-19, 2025. Series projects can be submitted by October 1 for the Co-Pro Series Pitch Event.

In addition, until September 4, 2024, emerging film professionals can apply for Berlinale Talents (to be held February 15-20, 2025).

The festival’s talent development initiative offers 200 creatives from 14 film disciplines the opportunity to take part in think tanks, talks, workshops and labs over the course of the Summit week, alongside potential new colleagues and the industry’s leading experts.