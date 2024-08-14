Almodovar to Receive Achievement Award at San Sebastian Fest

Oscar-winning director Pedro Almodovar will receive a lifetime achievement award at the San Sebastian Film Festival next month. The 72nd edition of the festival takes place on September 20-28, 2024.

Almodovar will be honored with the Donostia award for “extraordinary contributions to the world of cinema” on September 26, 2024, before the screening of his first English-language film, The Room Next Door, starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore. Swinton will present him with the award. The film will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 2, 2024.

Every year the San Sebastian festival attracts over 2,000 industry professionals and selects about 200 feature films for six competitive sections and seven non-competitive sections.

The festival also offers two programs for films in post-production stage: WIP Latam for Latin American productions and WIP Europa for European productions.