New York Hospital’s Studio Venture

To document that its health system is successful, Northwell, a network of 21 hospitals around New York, decided to start its own Northwell Studios (NS) to explore potential documentaries and TV shows. For this purpose NS has signed a development deal with CreativeChaos VMG, a film and TV production company based in Brooklyn, New York.

In 2020 Northwell cooperated with National Geographic for the documentary The First Wave, about the response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Also in 2020 Netflix’s streamed Lenox Hill, about one of Northwell’s hospitals in New York City. Then in 2024 came HBO with the two-part series One South: Portrait of a Psych Unit, to chronic mental-health treatment in a Northwell’s hospital in Queens, New York.

Northwell officials pointed out that patients and medical staff appear in the productions only if they give their consent.