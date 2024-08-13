India’s Nadiadwala and Banijay Asia Create Strategic Partnership

India’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Banijay Asia (part of Banijay Entertainment) have created a strategic collaboration to create original series and films as well as adaptations of popular international titles.

Nadiadwala is the producer behind Indian features like Chhichhore, Judwaa 2, Highway, 2 States, Baaghi, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Baaghi 2, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Tamasha, Dishoom, and Kick.

Sajid Nadiadwala, founder, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, said, “At NGE, we have` always strived to deliver top-notch entertainment to the Indian audiences and partnering with Banijay Asia to create cutting edge content across genres and formats is a thrilling venture for us. Our vision has always been to push the boundaries of entertainment, and this partnership is a significant step towards achieving that goal. This is just the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership with Banijay Asia, and we look forward to this creative synergy.”

Deepak Dhar, founder & Group CEO of Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India commented: “We are excited to partner with Sajid Nadiadwala, a visionary whose contributions to Indian cinema are unparalleled. He has given the audiences hit franchises like Housefull, Baaghi, and Kick, as well as content driven films like Chhichhore and Super 30. His dedication to filmmaking and his ability to connect with the Indian & global audiences makes this partnership an interesting one. This collaboration further reinforces our commitment to produce high-quality content that resonates with audiences across the globe. With Sajid’s creative vision and our expertise in content creation, we are poised to set new benchmarks in the world of entertainment.”