AMC Movies on Croatian Telecom’s MAXtv

In partnership with Croatian Telecom, AMC Networks International Central & Northern Europe is bringing on the MAXtv platform “The Walking Dead: Tales of the Walking Dead – Season 1,” with the first episode to be aired on August 19; “Troppo – Season 1” starring Chamoun Nicole, Linehan Lucas, Thomas Jane; and “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season 2” world premiere on September 30.

“The agreement provides opportunity for a wider circle of Croatian subscribers to the carriage of our popular channel, AMC. AMC, both the channel and the company’s 10 years presence in the Balkans is a stable cornerstone for us, amplifying that there is a need for exciting, premium content as well as great movies we all love to watch. We firmly believe in content investment as the driving force to attract viewers. By providing content rich, locally relevant films and series through Croatian Telecom, the leading Croatian operator, we intend to serve the demands of Croatian households for quality television programs,” said Balázs Hajós, VP of Affiliate Sales of AMCNI CNE.