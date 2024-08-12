U.S. Broadcasters’ Production Value

U.S. broadcasters are called by the streamers to produce sports events. After NBC Sports’ production of Amazon Prime Video games (Amazon streams NFL, MLB, and National Women’s Soccer), Netflix asked CBS Sports to produce the two NFL games the streamer is showing on Christmas Day.

In addition to the production fee, CBS will receive promotional spots during the streaming of the games. CBS sports also produces games carried by the NFL’s own TV Network.

The deal marks the first live football streaming on the platform. Relationship between Netflix and CBS goes back to when Paramount-CBS licensed to Netflix series such as NCIS.