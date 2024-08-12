Calinos’ Drama ‘Feriha’ to Premiere in Brazil

Calinos Entertainment has secured a new deal in Brazil with Globo’s Viva Channel for one of its most popular drama series, The Girl Named Feriha.

Produced by Medyapim, the drama follows the story of a young woman who comes from a poor family. Feriha is awarded a scholarship at an elite university, where she meets a wealthy playboy, Emir Sarrafoğlu (Cagatay Ulusoy). Feriha lies about her background for fear of being rejected. In time they fall in love but as their affection for one another grows, Feriha becomes even more trapped in her own lies.

The Girl named Feriha’s first episode will air today, August 12, 2024, on Viva in primetime.