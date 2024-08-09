Filming Begins on BBC’s ‘Beyond Paradise’ S3

Filming has commenced for the third series of the crime drama Beyond Paradise, a co-commission with BritBox International for BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

The third series will see the return of Kris Marshall as detective Humphrey Goodman and Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd. Set against the idyllic backdrops of Devon and Cornwall, there are plenty of cases to keep the Shipton Abbott team on their toes, including a body found in the river on the county border, a baffling chocolate box poisoning, a historic farming feud and a spiking incident on the water.

The series, winner of Best New Drama at this year’s TV Choice Awards, was created by Robert Thorogood and Tony Jordan, and produced by Red Planet Pictures, part of the Asacha Media Group company, which was recently acquired by Fremantle.

The series is internationally distributed by BBC Studios, with season one and two already licensed to 135 territories worldwide.