Doc ‘Something Divine’ Goes on a Spiritual Pilgrimage

Thomas Essig’s new documentary feature Something Divine has been named an official selection of the Lonely Seal Film Festival, scheduled from August 20-25, 2024 in Arlington, Massachusetts. The film will be screened on August 21 during the Midweek Music Movies and More themed evening.

In the film, Ray Cappo, the lead singer of the hardcore punk band Youth of Today, at the height of its popularity leaves the band and travels to India. Ray goes from his life as a punk artist to becoming Monk Raghunath. The film follows a pilgrimage guided by Raghunath through the holy cities of India, chronicling a spiritual journey of transformation.

In 2017, producer Thomas Essig first went on pilgrimage to India with Monk Raghunath. What he believed was to be a yoga trip, was in fact a journey into yogic philosophy and transformation of oneself.

Also appearing in the film are Moby, and Cappo’s bandmates John “Porcell” Porcelly and Sammy Siegler, Kirtan singer Madhava Naidoo, and Kumi Yogini, founder of Veda Yoga, among others.

The film is set to debut on streaming platforms in in the Fall of 2024.