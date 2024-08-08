MIP Africa: A Content Market for a Continent

The call to Cape Town, South Africa is getting louder. An early July official list of MIP Africa participants indicates some 70 buyers and 60 distribution companies. Including all other sectors (like producers, associations, and service companies) that will be present on opening day on September 2, 2024, over 340 entities will converge at the Cape Town International Convention Center 2 (CTICC 1 and 2 are pictured above) for the third annual three-day market. This is an increase over the 289 companies that participated in the event last year.

Among the distribution companies are All3 Media, ACI, A&E. ATV, GMA, Inter Medya, Global Agency, NBCUni, Sony Pictures, Impact(ed) International (formerly, Discovery Learning Alliance), and Entertainment Studios.

Riding the MIP Africa wave, VideoAge will once again publish a special digital-only edition that, this year, will go online on August 26.

Under the banner of “Your Africa, Your Story,” RX Africa, the organizers of FAME Week Africa, have promised to whisk participants away to a world of inspiration from September 1-7, 2024, right in the heart of Cape Town. The first four days, September 1-4, will be the MIP Africa marketplace, enlightening content sessions from Cape Town International Animation Festival (CTIAF), Muziki Africa, and MIP Africa, as well as networking opportunities and pitching sessions. Then, from September 5-7, there will be spectacle of FAME After Dark events, and the FAME Shorts Film Festival, a celebration of African cinema.