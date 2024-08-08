Yu-Gi-Oh! Launches Socks and Nanoblocks

To celebrate Yu-Gi-Oh! card game’s 25th anniversary, Konami Cross Media NY has confirmed a number of new licensing agreements for the popular brand.

New merchandising agreements have been signed with HYP Hats, Kawada Co., First Kid General Trading, Monogram International and FuRyu Corporation.

Partnering with HYP Hats (a.k.a. Hypnotic Hats) the new licensing partnership will bring a fresh line of Yu-Gi-Oh! inspired socks and sock-based gift sets, available at retail in time for this year’s holiday season.

Konami also secured a licensing deal with Japan’s Kawada Co., which will be introducing a line of Yu-Gi-Oh! nanoblock® kits: small, detailed interlocking blocks that make it possible for fans of all ages to build a wide range of palm-sized Yu-Gi-Oh! characters.

Focusing on the Middle East and North African markets, Konami has announced a licensing agreement with First Kid General Trading, introducing a full line of Yu-Gi-Oh! back-to-school products, including: school bags, school accessories, stationery, arts & crafts and electronics.

FuRyu Corporation has been tapped to develop a series of collectible statues based on both the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters and ZEXAL series; while Monogram International introduced a new line of collectible foam figures at the recent edition of San Diego Comic Con.