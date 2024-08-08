All3Media to Rep ‘Chess Masters’

All3Media International will represent factual entertainment format Chess Masters. Commissioned by BBC Two, this new Curve Media’s format will pit 16 players from all backgrounds and parts of the U.K. against one another.

The show will unpick and explore the players’ psychological gameplay, and their often emotional backstories and reasons for playing. Each game will take place in the Chess Masters glass box before one of the sixteen is crowned Chess Master.

All3Media has secured deals for local versions of the format in key territories across Europe, America and Australia, including in France with Mediawan, Spain with ITV Studios, Australia with EndemolShine, Germany with Tower Productions, Netherlands with IDTV, Belgium with All3Media Belgium, and the U.S., where Curve is working directly with All3Media America.

Nick Smith, EVP Formats and Licensing at All3Media International, commented, “Chess is the ultimate global game played in 172 countries around the world. It’s stood the test of time, and remains hugely popular over 1500 years after it was invented. Chess makes for captivating and compelling viewing as every game is different, and it is distinctly inclusive and accessible to people from all walks of life. Ultimately chess delivers the ideal game to structure a TV format around and Curve Media’s Chess Masters promises to deliver a gripping format that will inspire, ignite and entertain ardent chess fans, new players and those at the start of their chess journey.”

All3Media International will handle global distribution for format and finished version.