Steve Harvey to Headline FAME Week Africa

Television host, comedian, and producer Steve Harvey will be in attendance at FAME Week Africa 2024 (taking place in Cape Town on September 1-7, 2024).

Harvey will deliver a keynote address on Monday, September 2, at MIP Africa, one of the key events of FAME. His keynote will share his journey from a young comedian to a prominent global television figure. He will also detail his commitment to the Botswana Ignite! initiative, emphasizing its potential benefits for Botswana and the entire continent of Africa.

Harvey will then participate in a fireside chat with Duncan Irvine, the Botswana Ignite Project director, and a member of the Botswana government. They will discuss the Botswana TV Academy, the Botswana Wildlife Film School, and the newly planned Film Commission and rebate scheme, outlining how these elements aim to benefit Africa’s creative industries.

Harvey will also engage in networking opportunities, representing Botswana’s growing creative sector and his foundation’s dedication to expanding the local film and television industry.