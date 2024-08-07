GMA’s ‘Encantadia’ to Debut on Viu on August 12

GMA Network’s fantasy drama series Encantadia is set to come to streaming service Viu Philippines on August 12, 2024.

The popular 2016 series stars Marian Rivera as Ynang Reyna Mine-a, Glaiza de Castro as Pirena, Sanya Lopez as Danaya, Gabbi Garcia as Alena, and Kylie Padilla as Amihan, together with John Arcilla as Hagorn.

The series is set in the magical world of Encantadia, where four royal sisters, called Sang’gres, guard gemstones that ensure peace and harmony throughout the Kingdom of Lireo. Pirena, the eldest sister, is expected to rule one day, but her ambition and hunger for power worries their mother. Conflict arises, and peace is shattered when Pirena’s biological father, Hagorn, the evil king of Hathoria, decides to conquer Encantadia.