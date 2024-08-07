All3Media Brings ‘Captivated’ and ‘Tree on a Hill’ to the U.S.

All3Media International has signed a scripted package deal with streaming platform BritBox, for Story Films’ four-part thriller Captivated and darkly comic crime drama Pren ar y Bryn/ Tree on a Hill. Both dramas will be available in the U.S. this year.

Captivated, which launched earlier this year on Channel 5, is a four-part series led by Kara Tointon and Allen Leech. It follows a young mother and her son who find themselves pulled into the orbit of a wealthy businessman who harbors a dark, disturbing secret from his past.

From Fiction Factory, Tree on A Hill/ Pren ar y Bryn is written and created by Ed Thomas, the creator behind hit Welsh series Hinterland/ Y Gwyll. Recently launching on BBC, this Welsh language six-part drama follows the lives of two unlikely heroes’, whose quiet existence is changed in an instant when they find themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Jennifer Askin, SVP North America at All3Media International, commented, “I’m thrilled our brilliant partners at BritBox are bringing Captivated and Tree on a Hill to audiences across the US. Both titles are from award-winning producers known for their enthralling storytelling and premium productions and I have every confidence they will offer BritBox audiences superb entertainment.”