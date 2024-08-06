FOX Corp.’s Mixed Q4 Results

Fox Corporation today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2024.

The company reported total quarterly revenues of $3.09 billion, a 2 percent increase from the amount reported in the prior year quarter. Affiliate fees revenues in Q4 were up 5 percent, driven by growth in the television segment. But, quarterly net income slipped to $320 million as compared to the $369 million reported in 2023.

Commenting on the results, executive chair and chief executive officer Lachlan Murdoch said: “Fiscal 2024 was another successful year for FOX with very clear achievements across our portfolio, including delivering strong total company affiliate revenue growth each quarter from our ongoing renewals, cementing Tubi’s position as the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the United States, and generating reinvigorated ratings and share growth at FOX News. We now carry this momentum into another major event cycle with fiscal 2025 featuring the Presidential Election and Super Bowl. The soundness of our strategy, the consistency of our delivery and the strength of our financial position have never distinguished us more and underpin our confidence in the future at FOX and in delivering shareholder value.”