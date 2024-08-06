First International Adaptation for ‘Boomerissima’

Banijay Entertainment has announced the first international adaptation of Banijay Italia’s variety show, Boomerissima. Endemol Shine Poland has begun filming the new series, which will air on TVP this September. Presenter, actor and singer, Barbara Kurdej-Szatan, will host.

Boomerissima (tilted Cudowne lata in Poland) is a gameshow pitting generations against each other to prove their superiority. Every episode sees celebrities from different eras take each other on, as they highlight TV shows, movies, music, famous names, adverts and more, to refute stereotypes and determine whether things were better in the past or the present. The studio audience has the final say about which generation will come out on top.

Originally created by Banijay Italia for Rai 2, a second season aired at the end of last year in Italy.