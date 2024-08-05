UTA Signs Banijay

United Talent will serve as the marketing consultant and talent agency for Banijay Branded Entertainment, the group’s specialist division.

As BBE’s talent agency, UTA will leverage its expertise and global connectivity across entertainment and culture to introduce BBE to brands, promote the value of brand-funded entertainment and demonstrate its importance in effective marketing strategies.

Sam Glynne, EMEA head of UTA Entertainment and Culture Marketing, said: “UTA is perfectly placed to help BBE navigate the best way to exploit IP for brands. Our entertainment marketing team has extensive experience in production and distribution companies, and a deep understanding of how to help the division diversify its efforts in the branded entertainment space.”

Carlotta Rossi Spencer, head of Branded Entertainment Business Development, Banijay Entertainment, said: “BBE imagines and delivers premium branded content that speaks to people across the globe. Working with Banijay Entertainment’s worldwide collective of leading producers, the division strives to expand the opportunities for its specialist creators, who deliver world-class storymaking for brands like Lindt, Pantene and Birra Moretti. This strategic partnership with UTA, a leader in its field, enhances our reputation as the go-to destination for brands seeking to reach their audiences in a rich and compelling way.”

Recent BBE ventures include “Big Brother – Knossi Edition” for Twitch and Joyn; “Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road To Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi” with Guinness for Prime Video; “Maître Chocolatier – Talenti in Sfida” for Lindt; “Changing Rooms” for Dulux; and the multi-territory “Hairstyle: The Talent Show” with Alfaparf, from Shine Iberia, which has produced five local versions covering Spain, Italy, the U.S., Mexico and Brazil.