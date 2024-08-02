Press Freedom and Press Issues at the WSJ

In one of The Wall Street Journal‘s most important editions, with extensive coverage of the release from prison of its Moscow’s reporter Evan Gershkovich, the paper sent the following note to its print subscribers: “Due to press issues, The Friday, August 2nd Wall Street Journal did not arrive for delivery. We apologize for the inconvenience. The Friday edition will be included on Saturday.”

The digital version of the Journal went on line without problems and featured several pages about Gershkovich’s 491 days prison ordeal on the order of Russian strongman Vladimir Putin.

The report emphasized the importance of press freedom and included an address by WSJ‘s editor-in-chief, Emma Tucker.