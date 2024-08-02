Casta Diva Cooks Formats for Warner Bros. Discovery

Italian prodco Casta Diva, part of Casta Diva Group, boasts seven cooking shows in its pipeline, including new formats and renewals, for Warner Bros. Discovery.

In just over three years since its launch, Casta Diva has developed over ten original food formats (Tarabaralla, Casa Carrara – Dolci in Famiglia, and The Green Table, among others) for Warner Bros. Discovery.

New this fall is Toscana on the Road, hosted by butcher Luca Terni (C’è Ciccia, Scarpetta d’Italia) and Enrica Della Martira (Masterchef). Also new is Sapore Salentino, a tutorial series focusing on Apulian recipes, hosted by Francesca Micoccio. In the dessert department, pastry chef Tommaso Foglia will present Pazzi di dolci, while Fabio Esposito will host Dolci di Notti.

In terms of renewals, Ci vediamo al bar returns for its second season with six new 45-minute episodes. Popular show Scarpetta d’Italia (pictured) will enter its fourth season, while Pazzi di Pizza in Sicilia will be back with six new 45-minute episodes, moving its setting to the island of Sicily after three seasons in Naples.

“We are extremely pleased with these productions as we head into the summer holidays,” stated Fabio Nesi and Massimo Righini, CEO and chief creative officer of Casta Diva, respectively.

“With a line-up that showcases both innovation and continuity, Casta Diva is set to make a significant impact on the food programming landscape this autumn, bringing fresh and delightful culinary content to Warner Bros. Discovery’s audience and more news will come.”