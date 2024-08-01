NATPE Global Unveils Advisory Board

NATPE Global has confirmed that 200 buyers from 23 countries are already registered to attend the Miami event, including representatives from A+E Networks, Amazon Prime Video, AMC Networks, Ecuavisa, ¡HOLA! TV, Paramount, Plex, Pluto TV, Secuoya Studios, Sony Pictures Television, Telemundo, TelevisaUnivision, TV Globo, Viasat, VIX and YouTube.

NATPE Global takes place February 5-7, 2025, at the InterContinental Miami, crossing over the final day of Realscreen Summit, which runs February 3-5.

In addition, a new advisory board has been assembled featuring leading executives representing all genres and a wide range of disciplines across the international business.

“We are incredibly grateful and honored to welcome our distinguished advisory board members. Their wealth of knowledge and diverse perspectives will be invaluable as we put together the conference program,” said Claire Macdonald, executive director, NATPE Global.

The NATPE Global advisory board includes: Javiera Balmaceda, head of Originals, Latin America, Canada & Australia, Amazon MGM Studios; Harry Gamsu, VP, Creative, Format, Development and Sales, Warner Bros International Television Production; Scott Herbst, head of Development and EVP, Lionsgate Television; Katie Keenan, Group Acquisitions director, Sky; Marie Leguizamo, managing director, Banijay Mexico & U.S. Hispanic; Hasret Ozcan, president, Inter Medya; Katherine Pond, Group VP, VIZIO; Javier Pons, EVP, Telemundo Studios; John Rossiter, EVP, Distribution and Networks, Sony Pictures Entertainment; Jamie Schouela, president, Global Channels and Media, Blue Ant Media; Melissa Wohl, SVP, Global Content Sales and Distribution, FilmRise.