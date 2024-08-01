GMA Pinoy Bundle Goes Global

Filipino content platform iWantTFC has added the GMA Pinoy Bundle to its subscription plans available in various countries and territories (except in the Philippines).

The GMA Pinoy Bundle includes three 24/7 streaming channels: GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV, and GMA News TV, plus a selection of Kapuso programs available on demand. It also includes iWantTFC’s library of Filipino content.

Viewers in the U.S., Canada, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, UK, Italy, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan, among others, may now subscribe to the new bundle.

Among the shows available on GMA’s 24/7 live channels, is the multi-awarded show Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho, TV series such as Abot Kamay Na Pangarap, featuring Jillian Ward; Black Rider, starring Ruru Madrid; and the recently launched mystery drama Widows’ War, starring Bea Alonzo and Carla Abellana. Viewers can also enjoy Family Feud Philippines, hosted by Dingdong Dantes, and noontime show It’s Showtime

The GMA Pinoy Bundle is a subscription plan that is only available on iWantTFC.com. In the U.S., the monthly subscription fee is USD23.98 (includes GMA Pinoy TV and select Kapuso programs on demand). In Canada, the monthly subscription fee is CAD19.98, and in other countries worldwide where iWantTFC is available, except in the Philippines, the bundle’s monthly fee is approximately USD14.98 (subject to local currency conversion, and applicable taxes and charges).