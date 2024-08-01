ATV’s ‘Safir’ to Debut in Angola, Mozambique, and Romania

ATV Distribution has announced the international premiere dates for its Turkish drama series Safir in Angola, Mozambique, and Romania.

The series is scheduled to make its premiere in Angola and Mozambique at Zap Novelas and Zap Viva on August 14. Zap Novelas will broadcast the TV series during primetime from Monday to Friday.

In Romania Safir will premiere on September 2 on Happy TV, with the series airing during primetime from Monday to Tuesday. The drama will also be available on the Antena Play platform.

Safir revolves around a love triangle where the paths of Feraye, Yaman, and Ates cross in a story filled with passion, conflict, and unexpected twists.