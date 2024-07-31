Talpa Studios’ ‘Surprize Fund’ Sold to Spain’s Mediaset

Talpa Studios has announced that its feel-good quiz Surprize Fund has been sold to Mediaset in Spain. The show will be locally titled Todos por ti and will run six episodes. It previously aired in the Netherlands, and will be produced by Topanga for the Spanish market.

In the show, the main contestant is lured to the studio under false pretenses. Once they arrive, they are surprised by 15 family members and friends who are all there to help them win a substantial cash prize. They have separately answered 12 questions, each contributing an amount to a collective jackpot: the Surprize Fund. All the sums collected will be displayed without indicating how much each person contributed.

In the exciting game that follows, the main contestant will have to answer the same 12 questions correctly. Correct answers keep the prize pot intact, but a wrong answer means eliminating family members and friends — along with the sum they contributed to the jackpot. Will they eliminate grandma, who contributed a lot of money? Or the highly educated cousin who had a bad day? They’re given a series of lifelines to help, but in the final test, it’s all on the line: they can go home with the remaining jackpot… or leave with nothing.

Surprize Fund is a format developed by Talpa Studios in collaboration with Youngest Media and distributed by Talpa Studios.