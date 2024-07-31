Stonecutter Media Acquires North American Rights to Frost Pictures’ ‘The Path’

Stonecutter Media has acquired North American rights to The Path, the new feature thriller, written and directed by Tom Archdeacon, co-founder of Frost Pictures. The Path will have its world theatrical premieres on September 12 in New Jersey and September 19 in Beverly Hills, and will be tentatively released digitally on September 24 on streaming/TVOD on VUDU, Amazon, Apple TV, and iTunes, as well as on most major cable and satellite on demand platforms in the U.S. and Canada, including Dish, DirecTV, Spectrum, Xfinity, Sling TV, Verizon Fios, Altice USA, and more.

The Path tells the tale of a young woman, who after losing her parents in a fatal car crash, returns home to care for her younger sister and help to manage the family farm. She soon begins to suffer strange and unsettling moments that grow into unexplainable happenings and terrifying events. Determined to sell the failing farm, the young woman and her sister eventually discover the dark past linked to their childhood home, as well as the strange circumstances surrounding her parents’ deaths.

The film stars Tess Hanna (Stuff from the 90’s, The Sighting, Highway to Havasu), Taylor Colwell (Gotham, Only Murders In The Building, The Sinner), Brian McManamon (Gotham, Succession, American Horror Story, FBI, The Subject, Seeking: Jack Tripper), Alex MacNicoll (Brilliant Minds, The Society, Transparent), and Archdeacon, who has a featured role in the film.

Frost Pictures’ Brian Arnott is producer of the film, while Steve Karel and Spero Stamboulis negotiated the deal on behalf of Stonecutter Media.