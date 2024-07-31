NBC Adverting Gold

While they’re not revealing any actual figures, reps for NBC Universal are saying that their advertising revenue for the Paris Olympic Games will set new records, helped by advertisers numbering more than the Rio and Tokyo games combined. They are revealing that first-timers have accounted for nearly half-a-billion dollars and the digital revenue is more than double the amount they received for the Tokyo games. And, according to Mark Marshall, NBCU’s chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships, the company has “the highest Olympic and Paralympic advertising in the history of the games.”