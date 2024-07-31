‘Justice: Misconduct’ Nominated for Best Series at the Seoul International Drama Awards

Globoplay Originals series Justice: Misconduct was nominated for Best Series at the Seoul International Drama Awards, an event that since 2005 has promoted cultural exchange between more than 60 countries in an international award show. The screenplay by Manuela Dias (A Mother’s Love), with artistic direction by Gustavo Fernández (Pantanal), competes with seven other productions: Another Love (Turkey), Blossoms Shanghai (China), In The Name of The Brother (China), Korea-Khitan War (South Korea), Red Roses (Turkey), Soul Daughters (Greece) and Wyfie (South Africa). The awards ceremony will take place in Seoul on September 25.

Justice: Misconduct follows four characters who end up in prison and, seven years later, leave jail and need to resume their lives in a search for justice that goes beyond logic and judicial processes. The production is an anthology series, with the same structure and format as Justice: Life is Not Fair, but with new characters.