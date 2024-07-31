Adam Sadler Resigns as SBS Director of Media Sales

SBS Director of Media Sales Adam Sadler has announced he will step down after a successful six and half year stint leading SBS Media.

Jane Palfreyman, SBS Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, will assume temporary leadership of SBS Media over the coming months, while SBS goes through a process to recruit a new director of Media Sales.

Over this period, Keiran Beasley, National Sales Manager-TV and Digital; Lee Callagher, National Manager-Operations and Digital Product; and Kate Young, National Manager-CulturalConnect will be elevated in their roles.

During his time leading SBS Media, Sadler has ensured the broadcaster was at the forefront of the commercial digital transformation strategy, shifting the digital business from a handheld to a programmatic operating model that has significantly grown digital revenues over the past six years.

Sadler was instrumental in several innovative market initiatives during his tenure, including SBS On Demand’s opt-out for advertising in certain categories and SBS’s Beyond 3% initiative, which has helped grow media spend in the First Nations media sector.