TIFF Announces More Honorees

Four more honorees will be receiving a TIFF Tribute Award at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (running September 5-15, 2024).

British filmmaker Mike Leigh will be honored with the TIFF Ebert Director Award; Canadian rising star Durga Chew-Bose will be honored with the TIFF Emerging Talent Award, presented by Amazon MGM Studios; and French songwriting and composing duo Camille Dalmais and Clément Ducol will be presented with the TIFF Variety Artisan Award for composing the soundtrack for Jacques Audiard’s film Emilia Pérez.

This latest group of recipients will be honored alongside the previously announced Amy Adams, Cate Blanchett, and David Cronenberg at the TIFF Tribute Awards gala fundraiser, set to take place on September 8, 2024, at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel, with Sandra Oh serving as Honorary Chair.