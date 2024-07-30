Studio 100’s ‘Giants of La Mancha’ on Festival Circuit

Studio 100 International’s action-adventure CGI feature film Giants of La Mancha has been honored with several awards and nominations across various international film festivals.

The German-Argentinian co-production by Studio 100 International (Germany), GF Films (Argentina) and M.A.R.K.13 – COM (Germany), received a Golden Eagle Statuette for Best Animated Film at the Children’s Cinema Awards in Amsterdam, and won the Best Animation (long feature) prize at the Vancouver International Movie Awards.

The film has also been nominated at five additional festivals: Salt Lake City’s Tumbleweeds Film Festival for Kids, Beijing International Children’s Film Festival, Amsterdam’s Septimius Awards, Varna’s World Festival of Animated Film, and Hispanic International Film Festival in Delaware.

The movie, directed by Gonzalo Gutierrez and written by Carlos Kotkin (Rio 2), follows 11-year-old Alfonso, heir to Don Quixote. Together with his three imaginary rabbits, and joined by Pancho and Victoria, Alfonso embarks on a journey to save their beloved hometown somewhere in La Mancha from a huge storm. Through the power of friendship, they dream the impossible dream, overcome their fears, and use their imagination to find the real force behind the storm.

Studio 100 Film is handling global sales.