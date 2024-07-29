Nippon TV’s ‘Red Carpet Survival’ Lands in Italy

Italian prodco Blu Yazmine has acquired the Italian rights to produce Nippon TV’s unscripted game show Red Carpet Survival. The show, hosted by Alessia Marcuzzi, was filmed near Milan and is set to stream on Prime Video Italy in 2025.

Red Carpet Survival is a high-energy game show where contestants act as bodyguards who must safely escort a celebrity VIP. Their mission is to make the VIP stay on the red carpet that stretches out to their destination no matter what. The format was created and produced by Nippon TV and commissioned to air on Nippon TV.

Sayako Aoki, Format Sales and Licensing, Nippon TV, said: “Red Carpet Survival, titled Red Carpet, Vip al Tappeto for Italy, is currently in production and is already promising to be hilarious. Popular Italian celebrities will be the VIP on the red carpet and will challenge incredible obstacles created in a unique Italian setting near Milan. I am so happy to see our combined ideas come to life to entertain Italian viewers, once again proving that this high-energy format is the perfect fit for those on the search for ‘crazy Japanese gameshow’ type of shows, or more simply, an opportunity for a good laugh.”