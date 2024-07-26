CANAL+ Launches In Hungary

CANAL+ Group launched its services in Hungary.

The CANAL+ offering, which groups together linear services with curated movies and series, is distributed under the Direct One brand. In an effort to accelerate its European development and digitalization of its offering, CANAL+ will roll out a branded CANAL+ app dedicated to the Hungarian market in 2025.

In addition, CANAL+ will partner with 4iG to expand the distribution to 4iG customers.

Jacques du Puy, CEO of CANAL+ International, remarked, “I am very pleased with the launch of our services. In Hungary, which illustrates our strategy to digitalize our offerings, further strengthening our position in Europe. Hungary is a dynamic market for SVOD services, and CANAL+ is willing to take a significant place in that market.”