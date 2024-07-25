Airline Tickets, Hotel Rates, TV Market Fees

The most recent L.A. Screenings saw a reduced number of domestic and international buyers due to the increased costs of traveling and hotel accommodations. Even though the L.A. Screenings is an organic market without a central organization (meaning there’s no registration fee), the cost factor is a problem that should concern all international TV trade shows’ centralized organizations.

Since 2022, basic airline fares have come down, but extra benefit costs have gone up. Costs for flights from the U.S. to Europe, for example, have been reduced by an estimated eight percent, but if a passenger wants the comfort of more legroom, a fee is added. Similarly, extra fees are added for priority boarding, extra baggage, a lounge pass, Wi-Fi service, in-flight meals, and alcoholic beverages. All those fees combined could at times double the price of the bare airline ticket.

In order to accommodate some extras, airlines are even changing the layouts of their planes, which involve variable seating room space, but not other extras.

TV executives have found a similar predicament with accommodations since nightly rates have increased worldwide by an average of 17.5 percent since 2023 (and in the U.S., in 2023 rates were already 17 percent higher than they were in 2019).

International TV market organizers should make arrangements with both airlines and hotels. Considering that airlines (such as United) now even customize ads on their seat screens, they could monetize preferred consumers such as TV executives even further. There is no need to request Elite statuses — as the elusive (and semi-secret) Global Services (United), Concierge Key (American), and Delta 360, which are invite only — only group discounts, which could be increased for those market participants who make the trip “bleisure travel” (business and leisure).

Another solution for market organizers, if their registration fees cannot be kept the same or even decreased, is to link the fees to the number of bonafide buyers. If, for example, there is an annual increase of 20 percent of buyers, the registration fees for sellers would increase by just 10 percent since sellers would still consider participation a good investment.

In the final analysis, a combination of cost reductions for travel and accommodations, along with increased business prospects would make TV markets very desirable.

