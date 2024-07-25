Record TV Acquires ‘Woman’ From Calinos Entertainment

Calinos Entertainment announced that Record TV acquired the Turkish drama Woman.

Produced by Medyapim and MF Yapim, the drama series tells the survival story of Bahar, a young widow with two children. Woman will be the first Turkish drama to air on the Brazilian free TV network.

Woman airs on Monday, July 29, 2024, on Record TV.

Duda Rodrigues, Sales Manager for Latin America, said, “We are so happy to announce our partnership with Record TV Brazil for the sale of one of our top shows – Woman, which has been one of the most successful titles in Turkey ever produced. Calinos has managed to leave footprints in many territories around the world and specifically in Latam. We are very glad that all of our clients are recognizing the value of our titles and we are hoping to keep providing top quality content, as we have always done.”