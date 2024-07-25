Giannina Antola: 1961-2024

Respected industry executive Giannina Antola passed away over the weekend.

Antola started her career at Procter and Gamble after graduating with an M.A. in Economics from Duke University and a B.A. from Wellesley College.

She moved into international TV sales and acquisitions and, in a career that spanned over 38 years, Antola headed international sales for leading entertainment companies Rysher, Endemol, Gullane, Evergreen Entertainment, Distribution 360, Tele-Munchen International, as well as setting up her own consultancy representing CINAR, DIC, ABC Network, Canal Plus, Thames Television, Sunbow and Westinghouse in Latin America.

Most recently Antola was covering maternity and leading sales at CAKE.