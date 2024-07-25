Cineflix Rights Scores U.K. Scripted And Factual Deals

Cineflix Rights inked deals with U.K. broadcasters for scripted and factual content.

Paramount+ picked up the crime dramas Girl in the Video (pictured) and Abducted off the Street: The Carlesha Gaither Story.

A+E Networks’s Crime + Investigation secured true-crime series Spring Break Murders in a pre-sale deal. Crime + Investigation also nabbed season two of Somebody’s Hiding Something.

In addition, Sky acquired Murder Uncut, and Channel 4 acquired RPA: Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

Sandra Piha, SVP, Sales, Pan-Regional, UK, Eire, and Scandinavia, at Cineflix Rights, commented, “We are building up our scripted features and movies slate so it’s great to see these latest sales to UK broadcasters. Along with deals for some of our newer factual shows and new seasons of returning brands, these sales demonstrate our catalogue’s enduring popularity.”