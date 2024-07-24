Woodcut Closes Sales With European Broadcasters

Woodcut International secured sales deals with a slew of European broadcasters.

The Woodcut Media production Titanic in Colour was acquired by YLE in Finland, DR TV in Denmark, SVT in Sweden, Discovery in Italy, RMC Découverte in France, Česká Televize in Czech Republic, and Viasat World.

The two-part documentary series was also pre-sold to C4 in the U.K. and SBS in Australia.

Koulla Anastasi, managing director at Woodcut International, commented, “In no time at all this title has proved really popular with our buyers as it appeals to such a diverse contemporary audience. Titanic in Colour’s distinct feel breathes new life into some incredible and unusual stories surrounding one of history’s most devasting maritime disasters.”