Paramount Global Presents ‘Watson’ At MIPCOM 2024

Paramount Global Content Distribution will host the world premiere screening of the new series Watson at MIPCOM Cannes.

Produced by CBS Studios, the medical drama is inspired by the characters from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes mysteries and follows Watson, a year after Holmes’ death, as he resumes his medical career to treat rare disorders.

The screening will be held on October 20, 2024. In attendance will be lead and executive producer Morris Chestnut and executive producer and showrunner Craig Sweeny.

Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer at Paramount and president of Republic Pictures, remarked, “We are thrilled to introduce Watson to the global media executives at MIPCOM CANNES as the Opening Night World Premiere with Morris Chestnut and Craig Sweeny in attendance. CBS Studios is the leader in producing tentpole procedurals and we look forward to see Watson follow suit.”