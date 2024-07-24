Globo Sends ‘Rebirth’ To Telefuturo In Paraguay

Globo closed an agreement to deliver the telenovela Rebirth to the free TV channel Telefuturo.

Based on the work of Benedito Ruy Barbosa, the series follows José Inocêncio who becomes a successful farmer and cocoa producer. After his wife dies while giving birth to their youngest son, resentment marks the relationship between father and son throughout their lives.

In Brazil, Rebirth reached over 121 million viewers, with an average of 30 million viewers per episode.

Isadora Filpi, Content Distribution and Partnerships, said, “Having three Globo telenovelas aired consecutively in Telefuturo’s prime time slot shows how well our stories are received in Paraguay and how the audience connects with our content. Land of Desire, for example, premiered in Paraguay as the rating leader. We are very happy with this partnership, which marks the first international broadcast of Rebirth, and we believe that the plot will be as successful with the Paraguayan audience as it is in Brazil.”