Phoenix Launches True-Crime Formats

Phoenix Television will bring out two long-form true crime formats.

Cut to the Crime features hairdresser James Busby who styles clients’ hair as they discuss their first-hand experience of crime.

In Justice: Restore and Rebuild, former convicts and victims come together in a restorative justice environment. The show was developed from Crime + Investigation’s original series Ex-Con Carpenters (pictured).

Both formats were developed from digital commissions from A+E Networks EMEA.

Miles Jarvis, founding partner of Phoenix, said, “We’re hugely thankful to the A&E Networks EMEA team who bravely commissioned these progressive series. Both formats are rooted in true crime — an enduringly popular genre with audiences worldwide — but are delivered with a fresh new feel and, more importantly, with a fresh new purpose: restorative justice. We’re proud to be pushing the true-crime genre onwards and upwards, creating new ways to positively contribute to the lives of those affected by crime.”