Calinos Entertainment Sends ‘Farah’ To Italy

Calinos Entertainment announced that its Turkish drama series Farah has been acquired by Mediaset Italy.

Produced by O3 Medya, Farah tells the story of an Iranian woman who takes a job as a cleaning woman in order to pay for her son’s medical treatment.

The series is adapted from the Argentinian series La Chica Que Limpia.

Goryana Vasileva, Europe Sales Manager at Calinos Entertainment, commented, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Mediaset Italia by bringing Farah to the Italian screens. Farah has been long awaited by the Italian fans of Demet Ozdemir and Engin Akyurek. It has already become an international phenomenon, especially on social media platforms around the world, due to the popularity of the cast and its captivating storyline.”