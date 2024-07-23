Banijay Rights Inks Package Deal With Movistar Plus+

Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of Banijay Entertainment, closed a premium scripted package deal with the Spanish TV and SVoD service Movistar Plus+.

The deal includes more than 60 hours of drama programming, including Wolf Hall, This Town (pictured), The Hardacres, Marie Antoinette, The Sixth Commandment, and My Mad Fat Diary.

Marion Vergnaud, SVP Iberia, Italy and Malta, at Banijay Rights, commented, “From the inner workings of the Tudor court to sprawling family sagas, our catalogue contains an eclectic range of premium dramas, and we are thrilled to be working with Movistar Plus+ to bring this selection to Spanish audiences.”